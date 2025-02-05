Priyanka Chopra brings desi girl energy as she grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya, has a blast at brother's haldi ceremony

Priyanka Chopra is busy with the pre-wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra. The actor wore a bright yellow lehenga set for the haldi ceremony that was held on Wednesday. Pictures and videos from the fun-filled family affair quickly surfaced on social media, where the actor was seen having a blast dancing to Bollywood hits. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra glows as nanad-to-be with mother-in-law Denise, leaves for brother’s pre wedding ceremony. Watch) Priyanka Chopra with her family and relatives at the haldi ceremony.

Priyanka at haldi ceremony

In a video that has been posted on a paparazzi page, Priyanka was seen dancing to Bollywood songs like Maahi Ve and Chhaiya Chhaiya. The actor also shared pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

In one of the videos, Siddharth and his would-be-bride Neelam Upadhyaya were seen sitting on a huge stand, where family members and relatives applied haldi and sang songs together. Priyanka was also seen posing for pictures with her family members. Madhu Chopra was also spotted in one of the pictures.

More details

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into the shaadi ka ghar, showing her family preparing for Siddharth’s wedding festivities. “Shaadi ka ghar..!! And it begins tomorrow—mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! From sangeet practice to family jams—so good to be home. My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one. But is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra,” read the caption.

Siddharth Chopra found love with actress Neelam Upadhyaya, going public with their relationship in 2019 at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja. The couple got engaged last year and are now set to tie the knot in a few days.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the second season of Citadel. She has not yet confirmed whether she will be playing the lead opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next. However, she hinted at starting a ‘new chapter’ when she visited a temple in Telangana a few days ago.