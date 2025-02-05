Priyanka Chopra glows as nanad-to-be with mother-in-law Denise, leaves for brother’s pre wedding ceremony. Watch

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. As the pre-wedding events begun, the actor was seen in traditional attire, leaving for the ceremony. Priyanka opted for a bright yellow lehenga as she was spotted for a few seconds inside her car, heading for the venue. (Also read: Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding festivities: Family comes together for Mata Ki Chowki) Priyanka Chopra smiled and greeted the paparazzi on her way to the festivities.

Priyanka stuns in yellow

In a new video posted on a paparazzi account on Wednesday, Priyanka was seen in a yellow ensemble, accessorized with matching yellow bangles and dangling earrings. She waved at the paparazzi and smiled as the photographers tried to click a picture of her inside the car. Looking at the yellow-themed outfit, it seems the actor is headed for the haldi ceremony.

More details

Earlier, the actor’s family kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations by organising a Mata Ki Chowki at their home to seek blessings. Madhu Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebrations, where Priyanka was seen in a traditional ensemble.

Priyanka had taken to her Instagram and shared a sneak peek into the shaadi ka ghar, showing her family preparing for Siddharth’s wedding festivities. “Shaadi ka ghar..!! And it begins tomorrow—mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! From sangeet practice to family jams—so good to be home. My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one. But is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra,” read the caption.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the second season of Citadel. She has not yet confirmed whether she will be playing the lead opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next. However, she hinted at starting a ‘new chapter’ when she visited a temple in Telangana a few days ago.