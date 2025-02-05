Inside Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding festivities: Family comes together for Mata Ki Chowki

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai to attend the wedding of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. The actor’s family kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations by organising a Mata Ki Chowki at their home to seek blessings of the divine. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, shared a few pictures with friends and family on social media. Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra at Mata Ki Chowki

Madhu and Priyanka at Mata Ki Chowk

On Wednesday, Madhu Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from Mata Ki Chowki at their home. She was seen wearing a magenta suit, while Priyanka dazzled in an orange traditional ensemble. The auspicious event was attended by close friends and family.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “A divine start to the wedding festivities! May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start.”

Siddharth's mehendi ceremony

Not only that, but Madhu Chopra also shared a glimpse of Siddharth Chopra’s Mehendi ceremony. She posted a picture on her Instagram story, showing a group of women, including Priyanka dressed in traditional attire, and Malti wearing a cute frock, standing together for what appeared to be the Mehendi ceremony. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Behnaas and bhabhi taking Sajan ki Mehendi.”

Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie at Siddharth Chopra's mehendi ceremony.

Glimpse of ‘shaadi ka ghar’

Earlier, on February 4, Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek into the shaadi ka ghar, showing her family preparing for Siddharth’s wedding festivities. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen rehearsing for a dance performance, while in another, her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was busy with a friend as they played with colours and sketchbooks.

For the caption, she wrote: “Shaadi ka ghar..!! And it begins tomorrow—mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! From sangeet practice to family jams—so good to be home. My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one. But is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Siddharth Chopra found love with actress Neelam Upadhyaya, going public with their relationship in 2019 at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Priyanka revealed that her brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law met on a dating app. The couple got engaged last year and are now set to tie the knot soon.