Madhu Chopra reveals Purple Pebble Pictures was Priyanka Chopra's Plan B if she fails in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra founded her production house Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015, months before her international debut with Quantico. On a podcast Something Bigger Show, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra revealed that they, in fact, started it as the actor's Plan B. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding anniversary involves ‘special treat’ with Malti Marie. See pics) Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra reveals Purple Pebble Pictures was the actor's Plan B

What Madhu said

“When she decided to work in the Hollywood, when she got that opportunity, I told her, ‘You are here at the peak of your career and you want to go to US and start struggling from bottom up so we should have something to fall back here. So don’t just abandon everything and go. If you will have something here, you will feel confident and won’t be worried.’ That’s how we started Purple Pebble Productions. It was more like our plan B,” said Madhu.

“But when she did well there, Purple Pebble Pictures also flourished. She thinks very differently. Our production house only makes regional films. She had the platform and voice, so she did it. She has decided to give opportunity to newcomers and all our films has a newcomer, be it a writer, director or actor. She had it hard, so she wants to give a platform to others,” she added.

About Purple Pebble Pictures

The company kickstarted with Santosh Mishra's 2016 Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi. It was followed by Rajesh Mapuskar's 2016 dramedy Ventilaor, which starred Priyanka's What's Your Raashee? director Ashutosh Gowariker in the lead role. The film fetched three National Awards, for direction, editing, and sound mixing.

In 2018, actor-casting director Paakhi Tyrewala made her directorial debut with the Nepali film Pahuna: The Little Visitors, also produced by Priyanka. Her 2019 Marathi production Paani won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation. She's also produced films in Punjabi, Assamese, and English.

Priyanka starred in two of her co-productions – Shonali Bose's 2019 Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and Ramin Bahrani's 2020 Netflix India film The White Tiger. Her last production was Barry Avrich's English film Born Hungry earlier this year.