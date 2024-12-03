Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding anniversary involves ‘special treat’ with Malti Marie. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a post on how she and her husband-singer Nick Jonas celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Priyanka shared pictures revealing that they watched their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' 'favourite' Moana 2 in New York. (Also Read | Nick Jonas, Malti steal the spotlight in Priyanka Chopra’s snapshots from Thanksgiving celebrations) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with Malti.

Priyanka, Nick watch Moana 2 on wedding anniversary

In the first picture, Priyanka clicked a bathroom selfie. The next photo showed a table laden with chocolates next to a paper bag and a poster of Moana. A photo showed pizza boxes stacked on a table. Priyanka didn't show Malti's face, but shared a photo, which she clicked from the back, as the toddler enjoyed the film.

Priyanka shares her, Malti's pics

Malti was also seen walking inside the theatre. Priyanka also posted a few pictures from inside the theatre, including one of Malti and her friends, who had their backs to the camera. She also shared a few pictures of herself. For the outing, Priyanka wore a checked brown outfit and a matching jacket. She wore glasses and also carried a bag. She geo-tagged the location as New York City.

Priyanka, Nick's ‘special treat’

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "What a special treat on our anniversary. Maltis favourite Moana (red heart emoji) with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. all the kids had the best time. In theaters now @nickjonas."

Nick poses with Priyanka

One of Priyanka's friends, Anita Chatterjee, also shared a bunch of pictures from the movie outing. Nick Jonas was seen in one of the photos with Priyanka and a little girl. He wore a green jacket and cargo pants. Both Nick and Priyanka held each other as they posed for the camera. A few photos showed Malti sitting with her friends.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka's projects

The actor has been shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.