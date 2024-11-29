Menu Explore
Nick Jonas, Malti steal the spotlight in Priyanka Chopra’s snapshots from Thanksgiving celebrations

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 29, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Thanksgiving in London with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given her fans a sneak peek into her Thanksgiving festivities, which were filled with love, laughter, and quality time with family and friends. The celebrations were made even more special with the presence of her husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti. Also read: Priyanka Chopra wows internet in all-black outfit in new mirror selfie; fans can't stop swooning over her fit body

Priyanka Chopra was shooting for Citadel season two in London.
Priyanka Chopra was shooting for Citadel season two in London.

Insta update

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share the images from Thanksgiving celebrations. The first image captures a heartwarming moment where her husband, Nick Jonas, is seen planting a tender kiss on their daughter Malti's forehead.

“So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating,” she wrote with the pictures.

The post also features photographs of the elaborate meal they had from pie, turkey to cookies. One picture features the name card of three: Priyanka, Nick and Malti. Priyanka celebrated Thanksgiving with her family and friends in London.

PC in London

Priyanka was in London for the shoot of Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. She has wrapped up filming now. Earlier in the day, she shared a video commemorating the conclusion of her shoot, offering a sneak peek at her final day on set. In the video, Priyanka showcased her chair with her character’s name, “Nadia," and a file bearing her initials, “PCJ." The actor was also spotted holding a small coffee cup.

She is set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

