Priyanka Chopra shares cute moment with Nick Jonas on weekend getaway, daughter Malti Marie joins them too. Watch

Priyanka Chopra often takes to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her day-to-day life as an actor and life as a mother. From sneak peeks into her shooting on set, to walking alongside daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on an off-day, Priyanka documents it all. In her latest Instagram Stories, Priyanka showed fans how chilly it has gotten at Britain due to Storm Bert, even as she enjoyed a day off with Nick and Malti for company. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in desi look at friend’s wedding in throwback pictures; fans call it her ‘heroine’ moment) Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka's Sunday glimpses

In the first video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka revealed how chilly and windy it has gotten in Britain. The video showed the leaves in the tree rustling in the wind. She put the hashtag stormbert in the video, which is a direct reference to the high winds and worsened weather conditions that has hit UK in the last few days.

The second video showed Priyanka in a long yellow fur coat, a grey beanie, and a pair of spectacles. Nick Jonas hugged her from the back and almost hid his face on her shoulders, with Priyanka smiling as he finally peaked up and looked at the camera. “Sundays like these (red rose and kiss emoticons),” she mentioned in the caption.

Malti plays with Nick

Malti's voice could be heard in the background of the video as she played nearby. The next picture gave a glimpse of Malti playing with a fallen branch. She wore a deep blue jacket and a matching beanie.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.