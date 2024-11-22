Priyanka Chopra stuns in desi look at friend’s wedding in throwback pictures; fans call it her ‘heroine’ moment

Throwback moment

A fan page on Instagram has posted several pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram. The moments are from the wedding of her best friend Tamanna Dutt.

The images of Priyanka Chopra showcase the actor in various avatars, captured during different functions from her friend's wedding. Priyanka's style is on full display as she effortlessly switches between a breathtaking green lehenga, an elegant saree, and a chic pastel-hued suit.

The photos also reveal the actor's joyful spirit, as she dances, laughs with infectious joy, and fulfils her duties as the perfect bridesmaid to her dear friend. In some images, she is also seen posing with little kids at the wedding. The pictures are from before 2012 as her “Daddy's Lil Girl” tattoo is not visible.

“What a throwback! If wasn't because Daddy's little girl tattoo (2012) is not there I would say those pics are new... everyone looks the same,” read the caption on the page along with the pictures.

Fans are delighted

Fans are gushing over the pictures, flooding the comment section with admiring remarks and nostalgic sentiments. The pictures date back to Priyanka's more active days in Bollywood.

“Her screen presence is god damn HEROINE,” wrote one user, with another gushing, “If gorgeousness had an entry in pictionary ... this should be it”.

“️She's a baby,” shared one. One user mentioned, “What a pataka”, with another sharing, “So pretty”.

“OMG the golden era,” read one comment.

More about Priyanka’s life

On the personal front, Priyanka got married to pop star Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. She shuttles between Los Angeles, London and India for work.

On the work front

Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Meanwhile, Nick is busy with his music.