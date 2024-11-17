Priyanka Chopra shares photo dump from Gunday shoot in 2013, Ali Abbas Zafar says ‘Indian films are missing you’

Priyanka Chopra has gone down memory lane. The actor on Sunday shared a photo dump from the sets of her 2014 film, Ali Abbas Zafar's buddy action movie Gunday, also starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares blissful moments with Irfan Ahmed, fans wonder 'who is he') Priyanka Chopra shares photo dump from shoot of Gunday

Priyanka's latest photo dump

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a new photo dump. This one wasn't from her ongoing shooting or from her family time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Her latest photo dump is a throwback one from the sets of Gunday in 2013. The exotic pictures included her various looks from the film, particularly the song sequences.

There was also a still of her alongside co-stars Ranveer and Arjun from the popular dance song Tune Maari Entriyaan, as well as a behind-the-scene picture of Ranveer peeping through the curtain. Priyanka also shared a picture of the crew, who look like they're probably celebrating the pack-up of a long, tough shoot day.

Priyanka wrote in her caption, “I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this ?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013.” She also tagged Ranveer, Arjun, and the production house, Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Priyanka added Tune Maari Entriyan as the music to her post.

Ali Abbas Zafar asks Priyanka to come back

Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed the 2014 film, commented on Priyanka's post. “@priyankachopra yes lovely memories are made with lovely people (smile emoji), please come back Indian films are missing you (sun emoji).” Several Instagram users echoed Ali's sentiment. One of them commented, “really sir, Please come @priyankachopra mam (folded hands emoji).” Another wrote, “I agree sir.. @priyankachopra ma'am we miss you here (sad emoji).”

Interestingly, Priyanka was supposed to do Ali's 2019 epic Bharat opposite Salman Khan, but she backed out owing to her imminent wedding with Nick. Katrina Kaif eventually filled in for her. Priyanka's last Indian film as an actor was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2019. She'll be next seen in the Hollywood films Heads of State and The Bluff, along with the show Citadel season 2.