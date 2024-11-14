Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra shares blissful moments with Irfan Ahmed, fans wonder 'who is he'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 14, 2024 02:48 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra recently shared adorable reel with Irfan Ahmed on his birthday. She is currently shooting for Citadel: Season 2.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared throwback pictures with one Irfan Ahmed while wishing him on his birthday. The actor took to her Instagram handle and added a video montage of their happy moments over the years. As fans speculated who Irfan is, a few fan pages claimed that he is her cousin. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra hides daughter Malti Marie's face in photos again, internet says it's her ‘right’)

Priyanka Chopra shared a blissful reel with Irfan Ahmed on his birthday.
Priyanka Chopra shared a blissful reel with Irfan Ahmed on his birthday.

Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin on birthday

While sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “To the best memories & more to come. Happiest birthday @irf.ahm (birthday and heart emojis).” In the reel, Irfan can be seen posing with Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra in many photos. From having a candid interaction during vacations to chilling inside the living room with the actor's pet, the pictures were all about their family holidays showcasing their close bond.

Priyanka's popular fan handle Jerry X Mimi commented, “Happy birthday!” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday to your bhaiya.” A user also wrote, “Happy birthday Irfan. We love you bro!!!” Another user commented, “Happy Birthday @irf.ahm We love you and wish you a wonderful year ahead!”

Many fans also asked ‘Who is he?’ and other replied that it was actually Priyanka's cousin, the son of her mother's sister.

About Irfan Ahmed

Although Irfan has kept is Instagram handle private, he has added his organisation Villa Verano's website in his profile. He serves as the Director of Growth at the gated private estate with beach-front villas located in Puerto Vallarta Mexico, fully staffed with private beach access, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Priyanka Chopra's life in US

Priyanka moved to United States, around 2015, when she signed with ABC to star in the American spy action series - Quantico. As she pursued new ventures in Hollywood, she interacted with Nick for the first time in 2016 on social media. They later met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017. The duo was officially dating in 2018 when Nick proposed to her on her birthday. Th couple got married on December 1 and 2, 2018 in Jodhpur, India. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on January 15, 2022.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in the action-comedy Heads of State, featuring - Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in the American action-drama - The Bluff. The actor is currently shooting for the spy action-thriller series - Citadel: Season 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
