Nick Jonas attends wedding of Priyanka Chopra's cousin in New York without her, hangs out with Madhu Chopra

Nick Jonas attends Priyanka's family wedding

A fan page has posted several pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram. The images show Nick enjoying the party. He is seen wearing a black tuxedo, and it seems Priyanka skipped the wedding as she is missing from the pictures.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu is seen wearing different ethnic attires in shades of red and green. The wedding function was also attended by Nick’s mother Denise Miller-Jonas, who is seen wearing a saree. The pictures also feature Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra’s fiancé Neelam Upadhayaya.

The pictures capture the joy of the family union with one showing them posing with each other in a goofy way. In one video, Nick is seen dancing with the newlywed couple. In another, Nick is seen shaking a leg with his mother and his mother-in-law.

Fans in awe

The pictures showing the singer enjoying quality time with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra left social media users gushing.

“Family goals,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “I love nick and madhu's relationship”. “Nick is too cute with Madhu. Too bad he didnt post s photo of himself in that suit,” read one comment, with one user calling them “cuties”.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front

Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Meanwhile, Nick is busy with his music.