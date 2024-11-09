Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nick Jonas attends wedding of Priyanka Chopra's cousin in New York without her, hangs out with Madhu Chopra

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 09, 2024 04:55 PM IST

A fan page has posted several pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram. The images show Nick enjoying the party without Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas recently made a solo appearance at the wedding of Priyanka Chopra's cousin in New York, and he undoubtedly stole the show. Despite his wife's absence, Nick blended in with the Indian family, sharing warm moments with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra. The singer's bonding with his in-laws has won over social media users, who can't get enough of his "son-in-law goals”. Also read: Priyanka Chopra showers love on daughter Malti Marie during Diwali pooja in London, can't stop smiling at Nick Jonas

Several pictures from the wedding with Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra in attendance have surfaced on social media.
Several pictures from the wedding with Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra in attendance have surfaced on social media.

Nick Jonas attends Priyanka's family wedding

A fan page has posted several pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram. The images show Nick enjoying the party. He is seen wearing a black tuxedo, and it seems Priyanka skipped the wedding as she is missing from the pictures.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu is seen wearing different ethnic attires in shades of red and green. The wedding function was also attended by Nick’s mother Denise Miller-Jonas, who is seen wearing a saree. The pictures also feature Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra’s fiancé Neelam Upadhayaya.

The pictures capture the joy of the family union with one showing them posing with each other in a goofy way. In one video, Nick is seen dancing with the newlywed couple. In another, Nick is seen shaking a leg with his mother and his mother-in-law.

Fans in awe

The pictures showing the singer enjoying quality time with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra left social media users gushing.

“Family goals,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “I love nick and madhu's relationship”. “Nick is too cute with Madhu. Too bad he didnt post s photo of himself in that suit,” read one comment, with one user calling them “cuties”.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front

Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Meanwhile, Nick is busy with his music.

 

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //