Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with Nick Jonas; daughter Malti Marie flaunts her bangles

Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures and videos from her daily life on Instagram. The actor is currently shooting for the second season of Citadel in London. Still, she made sure to take time out from her busy schedule to celebrate Dhateras with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti flaunting her wrist full of colourful bangles as they celebrated Dhanteras. (Also read: Malti Marie learns to speak in Hindi with some help from Nick Jonas in Priyanka Chopra's new post) Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka celebrates Dhanteras

Priynka shared a picture on her Instagram Stories to wish her fans Happy Dhanteras. It showed Priyanka tugging at Nick Jonas' fingers, while Malti joined them to pray, with her little wrist full of bangles. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Dhanteras to all celebrating (folded hands, red heart, and diya emoticons).”

More details

It seems like little Malti is also catching up with speaking in Hindi. In Priyanka's previous post on her Instagram, Malti was heard trying to speak in Hindi with help from her dad, Nick Jonas.

Earlier this month, Priyanka arrived in India to promote her brand, Max Factor. In an interview with Forbes India, the actor admitted that she misses singing and dancing in Bollywood movies. The actor was slated to star in Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but there has been no update on the shoot of that film yet.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018. Malti Marie was born to the couple in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Priyanka was last seen in the American romantic comedy Love Again. She will be next seen in Heads of State, which features Idris Elba and John Cena. The actor will also play a 19th-century Caribbean female pirate in The Bluff.