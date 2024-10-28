Malti Marie learns to speak in Hindi with some help from Nick Jonas in Priyanka Chopra's new post

Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures and snapshots from her life with her fans through her social media. In her latest Instagram post, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of her life lately as she continues to shoot for the second season of Citadel. It also featured an adorable clip of daughter Malti Marie learning to speak in Hindi with some help from father Nick Jonas. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out for a casual dinner date in London. See pics) Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in London.

Malti learns some Hindi

In the new post, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the last few days of her life. It included pictures from the set of Citadel Season 2, a snap from The Devil Wears Prada stage show, a snap of her getting ready for a shot with Diana seated on her lap, and a selfie featuring her look for the day.

The video featuring the audio of Malti speaking in Hindi was at the very end, where Nick Jonas asks her to translate a word in Hindi. Malti then goes on to say something but her cute translation is perhaps best understood as baby steps into a language.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka captioned the post, “Lately (red heart and folded hands emoticons) Slide 19- sound on in Hindi…”

More details

Priyanka plays the role of spy Nadia Sinh in Citadel. The first season revolved around elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

The actor was in Mumbai earlier this month where she attended the launch of her new brand Max Factor.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018. Malti Marie was born to the couple in January 2022 via surrogacy.

She was last seen in the American romantic-comedy Love Again. She will be next seen in Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. The actor will also be seen playing a 19th century Caribbean female pirate in The Bluff.