Monday, Oct 28, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out for a casual dinner date in London. See pics

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Oct 28, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked at a gastropub in London when they were out on a date. The restaurant posted pictures with them on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London, enjoying some quality time together and apparently heading on casual dates to resto pubs. One of the gastropub they went to posted pictures with the couple on Instagram, writing about how ‘thrilled’ they were to host them. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra reveals the one big difference between Bollywood and Hollywood: ‘We have a lot more jugaad’)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted out on a dinner date in London.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted out on a dinner date in London.

Inside Priyanka, Nick’s casual date

Priyanka and Nick recently went on a casual dinner date to a gastropub called The Knight of Notting Hill. The pub's social media handle posted pictures of the couple posing for pictures with different members of their team.

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen dressed in an oversized light blue shirt worn over a white tank top and baggy denim jeans. She rounded off the look with a baseball cap. Nick opted for a hoodie with cargo pants and a crossbody bag, opting for a beige cap.

Posting the pictures, they wrote, “ We were absolutely thrilled to host Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at our venue. It was an honor to have such incredible guests share their evening with us. Thank you for choosing us—we hope to see you again soon!”

Priyanka’s Karwa Chauth

Priyanka also celebrated Karwa Chauth in London this year with Nick. She posted pictures on her Instagram from the celebration, one of which showed her sipping water from a glass held by Nick. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, was also present virually over a video call. “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I’m filmy,” wrote Priyanka in the caption.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace and had their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogate. The actor will soon be seen in the second season of Citadel. She will also star in Heads of State and The Bluff, in which she plays a pirate.

