Malti Marie sings during her walks in London with Priyanka Chopra, watches her mom in awe during Citadel 2 shoot

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her stay in London. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka gave a glimpse of how her stay included shooting for Citadel season 2, taking daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to work and also having fun moments together. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares her childhood pics, asks fans not to troll her: ‘Almost 25 years later, still figuring it out’) Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from her stay in the UK with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Malti is in awe of Priyanka

The first two photos gave a peek at Priyanka as Nadia in Citadel, as she clicked a selfie. The next video featured Priyanka posing and smiling inside the London tube. After her break from work, Priyanka also took Malti Marie to a park where she was seen playing. The toddler, who visited her mother on the sets of Citadel 2, was seen looking intently at Priyanka as she filmed for the show.

Malti sings during her walks with Priyanka

Malti and Priyanka also chatted as the former enjoyed a ride on a swing inside a park. The mother-daughter duo also took a walk on the streets of London. As they held hands and walked, Malti was heard singing. Priyanka also posted selfies from home and work. A picture showed the actor travelling with Malti by car. In one of the photos, Priyanka was also seen inside a flight.

Priyanka pens a note

Sharing the photos, Priyanka captioned the post, "Lately (red heart emoji). 1&2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel, 3: on the tube (metro emoji), 4: early wrap takes us to the park, 5: when she comes to see mama at work, 6: and then we go to the park again, 7: walks, songs and chats, 8: visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla."

"9: she turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas, 10: when the sun wakes you up in bed, 11: traffic selfie, 12,13,14: when the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori, 15: back on a plane. As usual, racing home…." she concluded her note. Priyanka also posted her selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "And we're off..(flight and sleeping emojis)."

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka recently announced the shoot for Prime Video spy action series Citadel 2. Citadel season two is written by David Well. The actor plays a role of spy Nadia Sinh in the series. The first season revolved around elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

The actor wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Priyanka also has Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.