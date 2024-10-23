Priyanka Chopra reveals the one big difference between Bollywood and Hollywood: ‘We have a lot more jugaad’

Priyanka Chopra was back in India after a long time last week. The actor, now settled in the US, was in Mumbai where she attended the launch of her new brand Max Factor. In a new interview with Forbes India, the actor opened up about the difference in working in Bollywood and Hollywood. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps aside at event to click pictures with little fans, wins over the internet: 'She is a sweetheart') Priyanka Chopra talked about the difference in working in Bollywood and Hollywood.

What Priyanka said

During the chat, when Priyanka was asked how she would compare the experience of working in Bollywood and Hollywood, she replied, “I think every country in general is different. We all have our own cultural things that we like and how we work. I think the one big difference I have noticed between Hollywood and Bollywood is Hollywood has so much paperwork. 100 emails that will come to you before the next day. Timings are very specific… it depends on what time you wrapped the night before. There's no room to play unless you are working with a filmmaker like that. It is really tight and very organized.”

'We are a little romantic'

She went on to add, “We have a lot more ‘jugaad’ (winging it) and get stuff done. We are like a little romantic about it like ‘Arey ho jayega, kar lenge (We will get it done),’ so it is like a very different way of working but that is also true to the countries themselves. I think our creativity can be super organic sometimes. That's the big difference I have seen otherwise filmmaking around the world speaks the same language.”

Priyanka quipped that she misses doing the slow-motion dancing and lip syncing in Bollywood films. Earlier this year when Priyanka attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, she danced her heart out to Bollywood songs.

Priyanka was last seen in the American romantic-comedy Love Again. She will be next seen in Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. The actor will also be seen playing a 19th century Caribbean female pirate in The Bluff.