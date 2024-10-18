Priyanka Chopra steps aside at event to click pictures with little fans, wins over the internet: 'She is a sweetheart'

Priyanka Chopra is back in India after a long time. The actor, now settled in the US, is currently in Mumbai where she attended the launch of her new brand Max Factor on Thursday evening. As videos and paparazzi pictures from the event were shared online, one of them had the fans singing the actor's praises. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra makes her 'Bollywood dreams come true' in Switzerland) Priyanka Chopra with her little fans at the Max Factor event

Priyanka's sweet gesture

In a video shared by paparazzi accounts and later circulated by fan clubs on social media, Priyanka exited the venue after the event and walked towards her car. Here, she pauses briefly and steps aside to pose with some children waiting for her. The actor readily poses with her little fans and gives them all a smile before walking back to her car. She waves to the paparazzi once again right before getting into her car.

Her gesture had fans floored. "She is a sweetheart," wrote one. Another commented, "Queen of hearts." Many praised the actor for 'staying humble' despite her stardom.

Priyanka Chopra's homecoming

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Many speculated that she was back home for her brother Siddharth's wedding or to shoot a secret Bollywood project. Some even claimed that she was in Mumbai to promote her next production venture, Paani.

However, a source revealed to Hindustan Times that Priyanka was in Mumbai for the launch of her makeup brand Max Factor. “Priyanka is coming for a very special reason, and it is the launch of makeup brand Max Factor in India. There is a big event happening in Mumbai on October 18 that will mark the foray of the beauty brand in India. A lot of global media has also come down to India to cover the event,” the insider told us. The launch of Max Factor took place at a glittering event in Mumbai on Thursday night