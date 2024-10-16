Here’s the real reason why Priyanka Chopra is in India, and it is not for Bollywood or her brother's wedding

Bollywood’s ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra is back in India. The actor on Wednesday was spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding effortless style. Her arrival in India is making her fans wonder about the reason behind the visit. We can exclusively confirm that her visit is not linked to her next Bollywood project. Also read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts new belly ring as she lands in Mumbai; slays sporty outfit for airport look Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Priyanka in India

Ever since the news of her coming to India emerged, there have been many murmurs about the reason behind it. Some people are speculating that she is in town for her next Bollywood project, and some wondering if she has come to promote her next production venture, Paani.

“There has been a lot of buzz around the reason behind Priyanka’s travel to India. But she is not coming to India for any film project, or to announce her next Bollywood project, which is being assumed by many. In fact, there is no filmy connection to her visit this time,” a source close to the actor tells us.

The insider adds, “Priyanka is coming for a very special reason, and it is the launch of makeup brand Max Factor in India. There is a big event happening in Mumbai on October 18 which will mark the foray of the beauty brand in India. A lot of global media has also come down to India to cover the event”.

When it comes to the brand, Priyanka, who has her own launched her own line, Anomaly Haircare, has been associated with the global giant since 2021 as its global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.

A warm entry

Paparazzi captured Priyanka arriving at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actor made a stunning impression, clad in a comfortable sweatshirt and pyjamas. Adding a touch of sophistication, Priyanka topped off her look with a trendy cap. With her signature warmth, she graciously met the photographers with a warm ‘namaste’, radiating happiness as she touched down back home.

Priyanka Chopra was spotted arriving in Mumbai alone. It is not clear if she will be joined by her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti later.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra has a slew of exciting projects lined up. Currently, she is immersed in filming the second season of the highly anticipated series Citadel, co-produced by the renowned Russo Brothers. On the film front, Priyanka is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The 19th-century Caribbean-set drama follows the compelling story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must shield her family from the repercussions of her past actions. The film will also feature Karl Urban in a pivotal role. In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka's upcoming slate includes Heads of State, an action-packed thriller alongside Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba.