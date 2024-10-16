Loved Priyanka Chopra's travel album from Switzerland? 5 best places to visit

Priyanka Chopra’s Swiss trip made her relive her ‘Bollywood dream’ as she twirled carefree in the snowfall. This nods to the desi connection of Switzerland, hinting at Yash Chopra’s fondness for Switzerland as a shooting location for most of his films’ songs. She played Chandni’s hit song Chandni O Meri Chandni in the Instagram story of her enjoying the snowfall. Priyanka Chopra visited Switzerland for a campaign.

The actor also shared glimpses of her adventure amidst snow-capped mountains, vibrant green valleys, and snow-covered pine forests. The picturesque atmosphere of Switzerland feels almost surreal, like a scene straight out of a winter wonderland.

Switzerland is a coveted, bucket list destination for many. It feels like a pristine fairytale with crystal clear lakes, train rides with magnificent views, snowy landscapes, and a warm gastronomic experience of world-class Swiss chocolate, coffee, and cheese delicacies.

Switzerland goes beyond a mere tourist destination, it’s a lifetime experience. Make sure you put Switzerland on your bucket list and visit these places. Try to take the train to travel to Switzerland, the views of the enthralling train journey feel magical, almost like the Hogwarts train.

Interlaken

Interlaken is a quaint town, tucked between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. It’s perfect for adventure enthusiasts with the wide variety of outdoor activities available here, from hiking and paragliding to skiing. Moreover, boat rides in the enchanting lakes offer panoramic views of vivid greenery and mountains. Harder Klum has fantastic views of the valley. A funicular ride (vertical rail) is taken to get to the high summit. There’s a Yash Raj Chopra statue in Interlaken as a tribute to the late filmmaker.

Lauterbrunnen

Lauterbrunnen is a paradise for nature lovers. It’s a valley full of waterfalls plummeting from cliffs. It’s gorgeous during the summer months. From Lauterbrunnen, there are day trips to Jungfraujoch, also known as the ‘Top of Europe.’ This stunning mountain pass is located at an altitude of 3,454 meters. From here, one can get panoramic views of the three famous Swiss peaks Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. While, Lauterbrunnen Village is the quintessential Swiss village with warm, cozy cafes and eateries.

Zurich

It’s the largest city in Switzerland and provides a glimpse into Swiss urban life. Visit the Old Town to bask in a magical atmosphere of cobblestone paths, historic buildings, and eateries. Go for a boat ride in shimmering Lake Zurich for scenic views or wander along the promenade. Zurich offers the cultural side of Switzerland with various museums. The Swiss National Museum and Zurich Art Museum give glimpses of the rich historic and artistic side of Switzerland.

Zermatt

Zermatt is renowned for its snowy landscape, making it ideal for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. However, no visit to Zermatt is ever complete without seeing the Matterhorn. This mountain is one of the most photographed peaks in the world. Hop on a train to visit the Gornergrat to experience one of the most stunning visual treats—a sprawling vista covered in snow. The train journey is wonderful with views of aesthetic mountains and valleys as it ascends.

Lucerne

One of the most breathtaking cities in Switzerland, Lucerne has ancient medieval structures like the Chapel Bridge, built in 1360 AD, and the Spreuer Bridge. The Old Town of Lucerne is idyllic, with a quaint atmosphere. Countless cafes are present in the Old Town, exuding a ‘homely’ atmosphere. Lake Lucerne is perfect for boating with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains. At the heart of the city lies the Lion Monument, a poignant tribute to the Swiss Guards who lost their lives during the French Revolution.

