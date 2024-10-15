Inspired by Pooja Hegde's tropical birthday vacation? 5 best places to visit in Sri Lanka

Pooja Hegde celebrated her birthday in a tropical style in Sri Lanka. The actor took to Instagram to share snippets of her birthday vacation, lounging amid the tranquil greenery of Sri Lanka’s Yala. Posing in a floral white co-ord set, she struck relaxed poses in the tropical settings. Pooja Hegde celebrated her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka. (Instagram/@poojahegde & Pexels)

Sri Lanka, the pearl of the Indian Ocean, is teeming with rich biodiversity. Its tropical landscapes are steeped with mesmerising rainforests, beaches, and plantations of various kinds. The island nation is not solely renowned for its tropical escapades, it’s also culturally rich with a vibrant heritage. If you’re up for a tropical escapade with a side of culture, visit Sri Lanka for an adventurous vacation.

Sinharaja

Sinharaja Forest Reserve is Sri Lanka’s largest low-land tropical forest and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The rainforest is home to a plethora of flora and fauna. Many trees in this area are considered rare, and they are a sight to behold. The reserve is also a hotspot of endemic animal and bird species, like the Sri Lanka wood pigeon, Indian Elephant, and Leopard.

Bentota

Bentota is a small coastal town with stunning beaches. Bentota Beach offers an idyllic beach experience, with coconut trees swaying and perfect spots for sunbathing. You can also embark on water sports like snorkelling or surfing. Bentota is home to several turtle sanctuaries where sea turtles are cared for and nurtured. Another highlight is the Lunuganga Garden, part of the 15-acre Lunuganga estate, which is truly breathtaking with its sprawling vistas of greenery and well-maintained gardens. Located by the banks of Dedduwa Lake, the garden is a vivid wonderland altogether.

Colombo

Sri Lanka's capital city is a vibrant blend of urban life, fine dining, hospitality, cultural marvels, and the natural beauty of its beaches. Explore the city's past through ancient artefacts at the Colombo Museum, unwind in the spiritual atmosphere of the Gangaramaya Buddhist temple with its colourful murals, and shop for local art and crafts in the bustling Pettah market.

Kandy

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kandy is a culturally rich and sacred city, renowned for the Temple of the Tooth, a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site. Nestled among mountains and centered around a serene lake, Kandy is home to several cultural landmarks, including the Temple of the Tooth, and numerous botanical gardens. The atmosphere near the lake is tranquil, with thick foliage providing a peaceful backdrop. There are also many tea plantations in this region.

Ella

Ella is a quaint hill station nestled amidst the central highlands of Sri Lanka, offering a serene escape into nature. Surrounded by lush tea and spice gardens, Ella is a paradise for those seeking tranquillity and breathtaking scenery. It is a complete nature escape with tea and spice gardens, waterfalls like Ravana Elle Falls, and panoramic views atop the mountains. The little Adam’s Peak also has a stunning viewpoint of Ella. There are several hiking trails. Nine Arches Bridge is a colonial-style bridge that is a must-visit. The views are immaculate from here.

