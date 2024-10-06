Ultimate guide to planning a trip to Bhutan for Indian tourists: Travel documents required and much more

Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Bhutan is a country of screensavers - surrounded by lush greenery, majestic mountains, picturesque streams and rivers, and wrapped in a history as old as time. Bhutan stands testament to the passage of time in history that is rich in culture, traditions, cuisine, stories and religion. A nation of low population (around seven lakhs), Bhutan is a landlocked country sharing border with India and China. Bhutan and India have always shared a very amicable relationship with each other – so much so that you can visit Bhutan without even needing a passport.(Shutterstock)

Bhutan and India have always shared a friendly relationship with each other – so much so that you can visit Bhutan without even needing a passport. In fact, one of the best ways to cross the border to the land of the thunder dragon is by foot – from the Indian town of Jaigaon to Phuentsholing.

The pedestal border of India and Bhutan is situated in the northern part of West Bengal. Here is the ultimate travel guide shared by the Ministry of External Affairs – refer to this, and planning a trip to Bhutan will be easy and smooth.

Travel documents you need

Passport or original voter ID card: For an adult, it is mandatory to have the original passport handy, or carry the original voter ID card in order to cross the border to Bhutan.

Original birth certificate: For children below the age of 18 years, it is mandatory to carry the original birth certificate or the original passport, accompanied by a legal guardian.

Travel insurance: Tourists need to have travel insurance for the entire duration of the trip. It is possible to purchase insurance from Bhutanese insurance providers at the Pedestrian Terminal at Phuentsholing.

Mandatory things to remember for Indian tourists

Tourists who are planning a trip by themselves, and not through a tour operator in Bhutan, need to ensure to obtain the entry permit online. It is also mandatory for them to stay in accommodation certified by the Department of tourism in Bhutan. A tour guide from Bhutan, travel insurance and transportation for their entire stay in Bhutan are mandatory as well.

Sustainable Development Fee (SDF)

Tourists staying the night in Bhutan require to pay a charge of INR 1200 for every night – it is referred to as the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF). Children below the age of 5 are exempted from this fee – children between the age of 6-12 are given a 50 percent concession. However, tourists visiting Samtse, Phuentsholing, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar towns for 24 hours do not need to pay SDF.

Entry/exit points in Bhutan

Other than Phuentsholing, the other entry or exit points in Bhutan are Samtse, Samdrup Jongkhar, Sarpang/Gelephu.