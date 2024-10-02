Mouni Roy shares new pics of 'unforgettable' holiday: 5 reasons why Maldives is the perfect birthday vacay spot

Mouni Roy celebrated her 39th birthday with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and friends in the Maldives. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday bash, which looked like a memorable summer vacay. Mouni Roy had a great time in Maldives, calling her birthday bash in Maldives 'unforgettable'. (Pexels)

Maldives is indeed a gorgeous tropical haven. The clear turquoise waters, white sands, and bright sun, along with the wooden water villas with thatched roofs atop the ocean create an idyllic scene. It’s nature’s masterpiece, with the skies turning into a colourful canvas at sunset. This is how you celebrate your birthday—lounging in pure bliss. Sometimes, to truly enjoy life, you need to slow down and savor the moment. Here are 5 reasons why you need to celebrate your next birthday in Maldives.

Gratefulness with unparalleled sunset views

Recreate magical moments with your friends against the backdrop of mesmerising sunset views. The riot of colors is so breathtaking, that you’ll feel like you’ve discovered shades the human eye was never meant to see. The horizon by the clear water almost feels surreal. Be it witnessing the magical wonder with friends or alone, or swinging in a hammock, the sunset feels surreal and instills feelings of gratefulness.

Candlelight party at bioluminescent beach

Who said only pulsating neon lights and loud, blaring music define a party? Maldives is like the all-rounder star kid from your class, it has both stunning day and night views. Celebrate the night with candlelight, savoring local delicacies. Maldives has several beaches that exude a mythical charm, looking like glowing stardust on the shore. This is due to a natural phenomenon called bioluminescence, a glowing light emitted by phytoplankton floating in the water. Vaadhoo Island has a bioluminescent beach known as the Sea of Stars that lights up at night.

Water activities

Maldives is home to vibrant underwater life, featuring exotic corals and marine animals. Water sports like scuba diving, jet skiing, paddleboarding, surfing, and snorkeling will thrill adrenaline junkies, guaranteeing a birthday celebration filled with off-the-chart excitement and no hint of boredom or awkward small talk.

Island hopping

Maldives is a collection of coral atolls, often referred to as "islands." Many of these islands are uninhabited. To awaken the adventurer in you and your friends, venture to the different islands. Discover hidden beaches and Instagram-worthy spots for group pics. Each island offers a unique experience. Thulusdhoo has good surfing spots, while Dhigurah is known for its beautiful white, sand beaches.

Spa

Relax and let go of tension, and enjoy the invigorating spa treatments, with gorgeous ocean views. Many spa treatments use local ingredients like coconut oil and seaweed. Even the warm sand is used in an age-old native spa treatment, called Maldivian sand bundle massage. It reduces inflammation and body pain, relaxing muscles and joints.

