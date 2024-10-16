Dive into India's vibrant festivals: A guide to cultural travel in October-December

Did you know? One in every four Indians is looking to travel for cultural experiences this year, as per Santosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com. The 10 day-long Hornbill Festival aims to revive and protect Nagaland’s culture(Photo: Shutterstock)

October, November and December is when festivals and cultural celebrations hit their peak. “India’s vibrant festivals provide travellers with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich culture, deep-rooted traditions and warm hospitality,” shares Kumar.

Festivals are driving a 15% to 18% increase in visa requests as NRIs and international visitors plan trips to India, informs Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO, Atlys, adding, “Travel today is driven by experiences, not destinations. Cultural festivals offer the perfect blend — rich in tradition and immersive in experience.”

Moreover, Rajeev Kale - President & Country Head of Holidays, MICE, and Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited remarks that the festive season transforms India into a vibrant tapestry of cultural celebrations, making it an ideal time to explore the diverse beauty of our states.

“With Diwali around the corner, followed by Christmas, communities are gearing up for joyous festivities. At Thomas Cook, we’ve specially curated festive tours that seamlessly blend traditional celebrations with immersive travel experiences. Travellers can enjoy experiences from Shillong's Christmas Bazaar in the North East to Kolkata’s famous Christmas markets, the vibrant Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat, Madras Music Festival in Tamil Nadu, the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland showcasing local dance, music, and artistic craftsmanship, and Guru Nanak Jayanti in Amritsar, where the Golden Temple is beautifully illuminated,” he shares.

At SOTC, festival tourism is propelling a strong travel demand, especially during the winter season (October-December) across different parts of the country shares S.D. Nandakumar, President & Country Head, Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel Limited. He says, "Indian travellers are seeking to immerse themselves in diverse traditions and celebrations both nationwide festivals and local regional festivals.”

Gujarat

The Rann Utsav presents breathtaking views of the White Salt Desert of Kutch, illuminated by the full moon. It honours the state’s heritage and natural wonders. Visitors enjoy the culture with tent city stays, adventure activities and traditional regional delicacies.

When: November 1 to February 28

Ladakh

Galdan Namchot, known as the Festival of Lights, is a Tibetan and Mongol festival marking the start of the New Year celebrations in Ladakh, known as Losar (Tibetan New Year). Villages are illuminated with butter lamps and candles as families come together to enjoy traditional dishes like thukpa.

When: December 25

Punjab

With the Golden Temple all decked, devotees celebrate Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, with a 48-hour-long recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, known as Akhand Path. A part of these celebrations is the stunning spectacle of Prabhat Pheri — early morning processions, featuring devotional songs and teachings of the guru.

When: November 15

Nagaland

The 10 day-long Hornbill Festival aims to revive and protect Nagaland’s culture with this year marking its 25th anniversary. Among key highlights are the international rock contest, Naga wrestling, indigenous games, crafts fair, and heritage tours.

When: December 1 to 10

Rajasthan

The Pushkar Mela, also known as Pushkar Camel Fair, is an annual week-long event held during Kartik Purnima. It is India’s largest camel, horse and cattle fair, and features livestock trading and camel races. A tapestry of cultural performances as well as stalls with Rajasthani handicrafts make it a must-visit spot.

When: November 9 to 15

Other festive stops:

Rajasthan International Folk Festival: On till October 20 in Rajasthan

International Film Festival of India: November 20 to 28 in Goa

Ka Pom Blang Nongkrem Festival or Nongkrem Dance Festival: November 1 to 7 in Meghalaya

Magnetic Fields Festival: December 6 to 8 in Rajasthan