Priyanka Chopra makes her 'Bollywood dreams come true' in Switzerland; there's a Sridevi connect

ByAnanya Das
Oct 16, 2024 07:55 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra twirled and smiled amid snowfall in Crans-Montana. She wore a long jacket and a matching blue co-ord outfit.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared that she made her "Bollywood dreams come true" in Switzerland as she twirled amid snowfall. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka gave a glimpse of herself from her shoot in Crans-Montana. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas returns to IG after 'taking some me time off social media')

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

Priyanka's Bollywood moment in Switzerland

In the video, captured in slow motion, Priyanka can be seen twirling on the snow-covered ground and smiling. She wore a long jacket and a matching blue co-ord outfit. In the clip, Priyanka added the song Oh Meri Chandni from the late actors Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's movie Chandni.

The movie Chandni was also shot in Switzerland. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Making my Bollywood dreams come true." The actor geo-tagged the location as Crans Montana, Alpes, Switzerland.

Priyanka gave a glimpse of herself from her shoot in Crans-Montana.
Priyanka gave a glimpse of herself from her shoot in Crans-Montana.

Priyanka shares more pics, videos of Switzerland

On Instagram, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures and videos from Switzerland. She gave a glimpse of her shooting with her crew members. She also gave a peek at her view of nature as she travelled. Priyanka also took a walk at night after snowfall.

Priyanka's shooting amid ‘actual blizzard’

The actor gave a glimpse of the food and beverages she enjoyed in Switzerland. Priyanka captioned the post, "Just a little BTS from my @perfectmomentsports @johnniewalker campaign shoot in Switzerland. Amongst an actual blizzard. But fun was had."

Priyanka's projects

The actor is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
