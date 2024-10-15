Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas returns to IG after 'taking some me time off social media'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has reacted to her husband-singer Nick Jonas' return to social media after a break. Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Nick shared a post featuring himself. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie add loads of smiles and cuteness to Nick Jonas' camera roll. Watch) Priyanka Chopra dropped a like on Nick Jonas' post.

Nick returns to social media after a break

In the photos, Nick Jonas stood against a blue wall and gave different poses. He wore a black T-shirt under a black and white jacket and black pants. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until, I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall.” He also added the hashtags--enjoy and I'm back. He geo-tagged the location as Paris, France.

Priyanka, Nick's fans react to his post

Priyanka has liked the post. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Why are you like this…?? but welcome back king, your presence was missed." A comment read, "I missed you my love I'm glad you're backkkkkk." A person said, "This is just a very Nick thing to say and do. but hello, welcome back!" An Instagram user said, "Glad you had some me time. Can’t wait to see you guys at the @yaamava show next month." "This is such a Nick thing. Welcome back Nick, you look awesome," wrote a social media user.

About Nick, Priyanka's project

Nick's band, Jonas Brothers, is currently on a world tour. The group comprises Nick and his brothers--Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. On Sunday, they performed in Paris. They will next perform in Czech Republic's Prague on Tuesday. The tour will end in Poland's Krakow on Wednesday.

Nick is also part of The Good Half, a comedy-drama film directed by Robert Schwartzman. It also stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

Priyanka will star in upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Citadel season two.