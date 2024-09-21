Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie add loads of smiles and cuteness to Nick Jonas' camera roll. Watch

On Sunday, he posted a reel of his camera roll, which offers a look into his life.

A family man

The Jonas Brothers' member took to Instagram to share a montage of his favourite photos and clips, showcasing the special bond he shares with his family. From tender hugs and kisses to playful cuddles and sweet smiles, there are several moments with them.

In one picture, he is seen posing with his wife, in one he is kissing his wife, and in one he is enjoying his day at his yacht. In one clip, he is seen on a video call with Malti, and one video features Malti running towards him. And the little one's adorable expressions and giggles are sure to melt hearts.

Sharing the reel, he wrote, “POV: you open my camera roll (face holding back tears emoji).”

The video began with a shot of him kissing Priyanka at a recent wedding that they attended together. The montage also features moments from his shows, and indulging in a meal.

His brother Joe Jonas also makes an appearance in the video. There is also a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick after Holi celebrations. The snaps showcase the couple's journey into parenthood, filled with laughter, tears, and unconditional love.

Fans react

Fans were happy to watch the reel, and showered love in the comments section. “I love how you all support each other and lift each other up, beautiful to see,” read one, with another mentioning, “Crying”.

“Jiju,” shared one, and another wrote, “Love u and love your life”.

“I have so much respect for you and love seeing little glimpses of you with your beautiful family and into your daily life that’s MUCH more exciting than mine,” read one comment.

One user shared, “Power couple”, with another gushing, “You won the life dude”. “So cute,” posted one.

About the couple

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy. She was named Malti Marie after the middle names of Priyanka and Nick's mothers. Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra's middle-name is Malti, while Nick's mother Denise Jonas' middle-name is Marie.

On the work front

Priyanka will next be seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and co-produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. She is also a part of an upcoming American swashbuckler action drama film titled The Bluff, where Priyanka plays a female pirate in the movie directed by Frank E. Flowers, set in the Caribbean during the 19th century.

Meanwhile, Nick was seen in The Good Half, a comedy-drama film, directed by Robert Schwartzman. It stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.