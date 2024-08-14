Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra are lost in each other's eyes at The Good Half premiere in LA and it is too cute. Watch

Nick Jonas got the support of wife Priyanka Chopra at the red carpet premiere of his film The Good Half in Los Angeles on Tuesday just days after the two travelled to the US after she wrapped up shooting for her movie The Bluff in Australia. The two posed together at the premiere holding hands and looking incredible in their designer outfits. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' post on his new film The Good Half Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas at the premiere of his film in LA on Tuesday night.

On the carpet, the couple looks in love as ever

Priyanka wore a shimmery golden and black lace outfit, while Nick looked dashing in beige jacket and matching trousers look paired with a black top. Nick kept checking on Priyanka as they arrived at the premiere and posed for photographers. The two locked eyes, neither wanting to be the first to look away.

Sample:

Fans gush over ‘power couple’

Fans could not get enough of their chemistry. One commented on a video of Priyanka and Nick shared on Instagram, "Priyanka looks better than a lot of the girls in their 20s. I love this for them, the support they show each other. Power couple."

Another said, "Damn some boo loving tonight..." A comment also read, "I will not stop telling that I love them.. hope they be together forever and support each other's careers..."

More about the premiere

The screening for Nick's movie The Good Half was held at Saban Theatre on August 13 in Beverly Hills, California. The actor and musician stars in the movie, which is releasing in theaters on August 16.

He was joined at the premiere by co-stars Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, Elizabeth Shue, Ryan Bergara and Mimi Gianopulos, with her husband Brett Ryland, who wrote the movie based on his own experience, as well as director Robert Schwartzman.

Just a couple days ago, Nick and Priyanka were seen returning from Australia with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after Priyanka wrapped up the filming on her upcoming Prime Video movie The Bluff.