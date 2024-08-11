Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pics with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti from The Bluff shoot: 'I’m so happy to be going home'

Priyanka Chopra started shooting for The Bluff in June as she flew down to Australia along with her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Singer-husband Nick Jonas also joined the two for a bit. On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the Hollywood film's shoot, some of which featured her with Nick and Malti as they spent quality time together in between her shoot. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's pirate look with mohawk leaked from sets of The Bluff. See pics Priyanka Chopra was joined by Nick Jonas and Malti as she shot for a film in Australia.

Priyanka's pirate theme wrap party

Priyanka shared some pictures of her bruises on set; she also posted a picture of herself, Nick and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from a wrap party hosted by The Bluff's team. Malti was seen in many of the pictures and videos the actor posted of their time together in Australia. Priyanka also documented the food she had during the shoot.

See her post:

‘I’m sooooo happy to be going home’

Priyanka wrote in her caption, "It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege." She added, "This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun!"

Priyanka also said she was excited to return home with Nick and Malti; the family lives in Los Angeles. She wrote, “Also, I really lucked out on the locations lottery this year. NICE... GOLD COAST... LONDON... here’s to the next stop… but in the meantime.. a quick (snoring emoji) back home. As much as I loved making this movie here I’m sooooo happy to be going home.”

About the film

The Bluff will feature the actor in the role of a former female pirate. The Prime Video film comes from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It is directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini; the film also features Karl Urban.