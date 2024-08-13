Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' new heart-melting pics with Malti wow fans: 'She is a daddy’s girl and her mommy’s world'

Priyanka's airport pics with Nick and Malti

"My heart is melting," posted a fan page alongside Priyanka, Nick and Malti's candid photos from the airport that were clicked by paparazzi. She wore a grey cropped top with matching track pants, while Nick was in a camouflaged track suit. Their two-year-old baby girl looked sweet as ever in a grey clothing set and black-and-white sneakers. Both Priyanka and Nick took turns carrying little Malti in their arms at the airport. Priyanka also played around with Malti in a candid photo.

Fans shower love on Priyanka's 'beautiful family'

Speaking of Malti, an Instagram user said, "She is a daddy’s girl and her mommy’s world." Another commented, "Mama and dada's world..." A fan also wrote, "I love this family so much..." Another said, "Beautiful family..." Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Priyanka's recent posts from Australia

The actor has been sharing her adventures parenting and filming in Australia on Instagram recently. In mid-July, she took Malti whale-watching with the little girl's grandmother Madhu along. More recently, Priyanka posted pictures and videos of her spending time with Nick and Malti in Australia during The Bluff's shoot.

Her post included a video of Malti massaging her dad's back as he tried to nap, as well as candid moments of the actor posing with the cast and crew of the film, and scenic photos of the family taking in the beauty of Australia.

"It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! And to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege," she wrote in the caption of her carousel, calling working on her upcoming action film a 'labour of love'.