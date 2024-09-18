Nick Jonas had the best birthday with Priyanka Chopra, Malti in London: 'Couldn’t have asked for a better start to 32'
Nick Jonas has shared some more inside photos from his birthday as Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti joined him during a Jonas Brothers show.
A day after Priyanka Chopra paid a sweet birthday tribute to her husband Nick Jonas, the singer-actor shared a carousel post of sweet photos with his wife and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from The Jonas Brothers' concert in London. Nick turned 32 on September 16. Also read | Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas birthday kiss during his London concert, Malti Marie attends with headphones on. Watch
He wrote in the caption of his birthday post, "Thank you for all the love yesterday… Couldn’t have asked for a better start to 32." In the first picture, Nick and Priyanka shared a kiss as Malti, 2, closed her eyes. There was also a picture of Nick wrapping his arm around his wife's waist as she looked into the camera.
Nick Jonas' brithday post
In some of the pictures, Priyanka smiled as she held her daughter in her arms while walking backstage with Nick, who was dressed in matching blue jacket and pants. Little Malti wore the biggest smile in the photos with her parents.
Malti was in a printed white dress, while her mom sported an orange strapless dress. The post also included some pictures of Malti on the stage at London’s O2, and also her singing on the mic as her uncle and Nick's elder brother Joe Jonas looked on.
Check out all the photos:
Fans shower love on ‘cutest child’ Malti
A comment on Nick's post read, "Genuinely the BEST smile on that sweet girl (Malti). Gah all these pics are just so good." A fan also said, "What a lovely family."
Another commented, "You have the cutest child on this planet… her cheesing so hard definitely brought a smile to my face. Thanks for sharing!" A comment also read, "Malti is such a beautiful amazing girl. I can tell. She is so loved and it shows." One more said, "She is precious..."
How Nick's brothers wished him
Meanwhile, Nick’s brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas also marked their sibling's birthday on Instagram. Joe shared a video of a screen promoting The Jonas Brothers' world tour on Instagram Stories ,which then switched to a birthday message for Nick reading, “Happy Birthday Nick From The O2.”
Kevin shared a photo of himself and Nick holding Malti's hands as they walked down the street. “Happy birthday brother!! @nickjonas,” his caption read.
