Priyanka Chopra returns to Miss World 2000 venue for Nick’s concert with Malti; remembers her dress that kept falling

American singer Nick Jonas, belovedly known as ‘national jiju’ in our country, turned 32 on September 16. He had a working birthday but the two loves of his life joined him to make it extra special— Nick’s actor wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The happy family had a gala time at Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas’ concert in London. Sharing sneak peek’s from the same this morning, PeeCee had penned a sweet birthday note which read: “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas ❤️.” Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas joined Nick Jonas at his London concert on his birthday

But in her latest post on social media, Priyanka revealed that this was not her first time at the London arena where her husband Nick got to play on his birthday. Along with wholesome new pictures from last night, the global icon shared a story with her fans. It read: “I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves.”

Revealing the secret behind her ‘namaste’ pose on stage, PeeCee shared, “Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up.😬😂 clearly I survived and it was all well at the end.… To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude. 🙏🏽🧿❤️.”

Apart from this story, which surely made fans almost as nostalgic as the former Miss World herself, we got an adorable snap of Malti shutting her eyes as her parents share a kiss. Our day has been made because this is definitely the cutest thing you will see on the internet today!