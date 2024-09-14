From Malti Marie’s face to Nick Jonas’ checkbox tattoo: A guide of Priyanka Chopra’s thoughtful ink collection

Getting inked holds a different meaning to different individuals. While some get tattoos in honour of their loved ones, others get inked as a form of self-expression. Well, our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has quite a few tattoos in her collection, each significant in its own way. In her latest post, she flaunted her newest ink which has now taken internet by storm. A look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' ink collection

Here’s a guide of PeeCee’s ink collection:

Malti Marie’s face

In her latest social media post, where Priyanka is holidaying with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in South of France, the actor finally gave fans a good look at her new ink. As she enjoys the fresh breeze on a yacht, we get a glimpse of a silhouette tattoo of her daughter MM’s face on PeeCee's arm. It’s subtle yet heartwarming and beautiful

Priyanka and Nick’s matching tattoos

Last year in an interview, Priyanka revealed that she and Nick have matching tattoos which pay special tribute to their romantic proposal story. The global icon revealed that she has a check and a box behind her ears while Nick has the exact same design on his arms. This is because when Nick proposed, he told Priyanka that she checked all the boxes and asked if she would check another one. How cute is that!

Doting Dog Mom

During the summer of 2021, PeeCee flaunted her new nails along with her new summer tattoo on her Instagram story. She later gave us a better look with a post on her official handle. On her ankle, the doting dog mom got three different paw sizes inked for her furry babies— Chihuahua and Terrier mix Diana Chopra Jonas, Gino the German Shepherd and Husky Australian Shepard mix Panda Chopra Jonas

Global domination

The same summer, while posing in the private dining room of her former restaurant Sona in New York, Priyanka teased fans with a glimpse of another tattoo. This one is a world map inked on her left arm. Talking about the same many years later in an interview, PeeCee shared that this tattoo has been strategically made— when she puts her arm down, India is right next to her art. And this is just another reason why we love our OG Desi Girl

Daddy’s lil girl

Priyanka’s first ever tattoo is in her late father Dr Ashok Chopra’s writing. She was in Spain when PeeCee gave her dad a call and requested him to write out ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ , a phrase he often called her and also used while penning cards for her. A year before his demise, Priyanka surprised her father by getting the words inked on her wrist

Priyanka’s ink collection is not only gorgeous but also very thoughtful. Which one from the list is your favourite?