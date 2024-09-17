Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas birthday kiss during his London concert, Malti Marie attends with headphones on. Watch

Nick Jonas had a working but special birthday in London, where he performed live at the O2 Arena with The Jonas Brothers. He had his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie cheering him on from the crowd. (Also Read: Ishaan Khatter lauds 'trailblazer' Priyanka Chopra's journey in Hollywood, says she 'opened so many doors') Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas backstage at his London concert

Nick gets birthday kiss

A fan account on Instagram shared a video in which Nick, wearing a white T-shirt under a blue jacket and with matching blue pants, is singing on the stage. Priyanka, who's standing right in front, is vibing to his music before he approaches her. They hold hands and then kiss, as the crowd erupts. Priyanka wore an orange dress for the occasion.

Malti wears headphones

Malti also attended her father's concert as Priyanka held her in her arms. She also wore protective headphones to protect her from the loud music and noise in the arena. Priyanka sang and danced along, as Malti looked in awe of her environment.

Jonas Brothers wish Nick

The Jonas Brothers cut a giant birthday cake for Nick on the stage during the concert. Joe made the audience sing Happy Birthday to Nick as the latter looked overwhelmed. Earlier in the day, Kevin Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from Notting Hill, in which he and Nick are walking Malti on the street. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday brother!! @nickjonas.”

Priyanka wishes Nick

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures from London. In the first one, clicked probably right before the concert, Priyanka and Nick are standing next to each other backstage, as Malti inserts her head between both of them. Priyanka's post also included a video of Nick singing on the stage, and photos of both her and Nick respectively, carrying Malti in their arms while walking backstage.

Priyanka's caption read, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas (red heart emoji).” Actor-writer Mindy Kaling commented on the post, “Happy birthday to this great guy (grin emoji).” Nick didn't repost any wishes, but simply shared a picture on his Instagram Stories of his breakfast – iced tea and pancakes, with a Happy Birthday sign on them.

On the acting front, Nick will be next seen in Power Ballad. Meanwhile, Priyanka will star in Heads of State, The Bluff, Citadel season 2, and Jee Le Zaraa.