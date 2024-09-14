Ishaan Khatter lauds 'trailblazer' Priyanka Chopra's journey in Hollywood, says she 'opened so many doors'

Ishaan lauds Priyanka

Ishaan reacted to the comment and said, “She’s opened so many doors and she’s a trailblazer so many, many props to her for that. That’s a lovely thing to say. I am still doing the same thing (that I was previously). I am fortunate to receive these wonderful opportunities and I am most keen to go wherever the good work is and I am going to continue to do that and let’s see what the future has in store.”

"I know the role reads a certain way and it’s also the first time you are seeing me in this light. I also haven’t been kind of seen for a little while, there’s been space between my projects, I am looking a little more grown up, feeling it also (laughs). I am just glad the series is out and I am excited for everything that is to come,” Ishaan added.

Ishaan made his mark in US entertainment industry

Ishaan was recently seen in The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman. Speaking with PEOPLE, he had shared his excitement about working with such accomplished actors. "One of the things that I thoroughly enjoyed about this show is working with some wonderful people. They're all professionals and they're very generous and kind." Ishaan and the rest of the cast filmed the series over four months in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where they enjoyed activities like whale watching, wine tasting, and visiting local spots.

About The Perfect Couple

In The Perfect Couple, Ishaan plays Shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand. Director Susanne Bier made the decision to cast him based on his talent, not ethnicity. The show premiered on Netflix on September 5.

Ishaan and Priyanka's projects

He will be next seen in The Royals, in which he will play Prince Charming. Priyanka will star in The Bluff, set in the 19th-century Caribbean. The film, directed by Frank E Flowers, stars Priyanka as a former female pirate fighting to protect her family. Priyanka is also slated to appear in Heads of State, where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.