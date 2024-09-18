Malti's precious reaction to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' kiss inspires hilarious reactions: ‘She's our desi girl'

Priyanka Chopra recently dedicated a heartfelt birthday post to her husband Nick Jonas who turned 32-years-old on September 16. In a series of pictures posted by the actor, a picture of Priyanka sharing a kiss with Nick while carrying daughter Malti in her arms stole the show. Redditors came up with cute reactions as Malti was seen getting awkward and hiding her face in the photo. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas birthday kiss during his London concert, Malti Marie attends with headphones on. Watch) Malti is clearly every desi kid who gets awkward seeing their parents get romantic.

Fans reacts with memes on Priyanka's birthday post

Reacting to Priyanka's picture with Nick and Malti, a Redditor commented, “Aww she's a desi kid alright (laughing emoji).” Another user shared a meme of late comedian Raju Srivastav which read, “Malti probably: ‘Haan ye kar lo pehle (Yes, do this first).”

Nick, Priyanka and Malti's cute family picture.

Another person shared Amitabh Bachchan’s viral meme from Mohabbatein saying, “Parampara, pratishtha, anushasan (Tradition, honour, discipline).” A fan wrote, “Malti reaction is the cutest such a cutie pattoie she is!!🫶🥹💕.” A Redditor shared a beautiful quote that perfectly fit this family. “The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother - Theodore Hesburgh.”

A user also pointed out, “Most likely she's closing her eyes to avoid the camera flashes. But it is a very cute photo.” Another person commented, “Ha Bhai poori duniya ko dekhaana hai bas mujhe bol rahe hai aankhein band karo (The whole world is watching but they expect me to close my eyes) - Malti.”

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas marriage and family

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy. She was named Malti Marie after the middle names of Priyanka and Nick's mothers. Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra's middle-name is Malti, while Nick's mother Denise Jonas' middle-name is Marie.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will next be seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and co-produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. She is also a part of an upcoming American swashbuckler action drama film titled The Bluff, where Priyanka plays a female pirate in the movie directed by Frank E. Flowers, set in the Caribbean during the 19th century.