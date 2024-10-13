Alia Bhatt says this is the reason why Jee Le Zaraa keeps getting delayed, opens up on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah

Alia on Jee Le Zaraa

When asked about Jee Le Zaraa, Alia said, “Jee Le Zaraa is also right now… we have not scheduled shooting. Definitely, hogi! Its a film that everybody- jo bhi key players hein uss film mein, actors and producers, director, everybody wants the film to happen but logistically kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together but I think sab ke agar zahan mein he aur intent mein hein toh woh film ban jayegi (It is difficult to get the dates of the key players together but everyone has it in their mind that that the film has to be made).”

The buddy road movie will mark Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after over a decade, was announced on the 20th anniversary of his 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan went on to announce Don 3 as his next project last year, with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

On Inshallah

Speaking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which got shelved, Alia said in the same interview, “Main Sanjay sir ke saath dusri film kar rahi hoon (I am doing a different film with him), Love and War. I hope he makes Inshallah someday because bohot hi badhiya kahani hain. (Host says how it is about an old businessman) I won't say anything about that, but yeah it is a lovely love story.”

Alia will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, which will also star actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. Alia recently finished the first schedule of Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. It is the first female-led movie from YRF Spy Universe. Shiv Rawail will direct the film.