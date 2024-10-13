Did Karan Johar call Divya Khossla Kumar ‘a fool’ after her dig at Alia Bhatt's Jigra? She doubles down on her attack

Divya Khossla Kumar is not relenting in her feud (is it too early to call it that?) with the Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt camp. On Saturday, she made an unusually chaotic post on Instagram, accusing Alia of not being clear about the true opening figures of her new film, Jigra. Producer and Alia's mentor Karan Johar later reacted with a cryptic post about giving only silence to ‘fools’. Divya didn't take it lying down either, doubling down on her stand. (Also read: Divya Khossla Kumar accuses Alia Bhatt of rigging Jigra box office numbers: 'Sach mein bahut Jigra hai') Divya Khosla Kumar and Karan Johar are warring on social media over Alia Bhatt's Jigra.

Who said what?

Divya wrote in her first post, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra,” she added."

Karan later shared a quote on his Instagram stories that read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” He did not name Divya but he didn't really need to.

Karan Johar and Divya Khossla Kumar's IG-wars.

In a similar fashion, Divya responded with the quote, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.” She posted one more IG story that read, “When you are so accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine.”

Fans love the fresh feud

Reddit had many thoughts about this fresh feud in Bollywood. A person wrote, “Bollywood e lafda i repeat bollywood e lafda is happening,” joked a person. “Both sides are powerful, so no one can do the victim Rona dhona. This is glorious drama,” commented another. Divya is the wife of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

“This lafda is such a breath of fresh air. No passive aggression, no mincing words and sly jabs. Khullam khulla takrar,” said another Redditor. “Let me bring my popcorn! Loving this drama,” joked another.

Jigra is one of Alia Bhatt's worst openers in a long time. It has collected ₹11 crore in two days of release, one of which was even the Dussehra holiday. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions among others.