Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Divya Khossla Kumar accuses Alia Bhatt of rigging Jigra box office numbers: 'Sach mein bahut Jigra hai'

BySugandha Rawal
Oct 12, 2024 04:20 PM IST

On Saturday, Divya Khossla Kumar took to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at Alia Bhatt. Alia's Jigra released on October 11.

It seems a feud is brewing in Bollywood. Actor Divya Khossla Kumar has slammed actor Alia Bhatt, accusing her of rigging the box office numbers for her latest release Jigra. She claimed that Alia allegedly purchased tickets for "fake collection”. Also read: Jigra box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina film opens to lukewarm 4.25 crore, is a no show in Telugu

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra released on October 11.
Alia Bhatt’s Jigra released on October 11.

Divya mocks Alia

On Saturday, Divya took to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at Alia and slam her. Sharing a photo of an empty theatre, Divya wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where”.

“#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra,” she added.

Her Insta Story.
Her Insta Story.

The post comes after chatter around the similarities between Divya's film Savi and Jigra. Savi, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, is about a housewife trying to break her husband out of a prison in England. In Jigra, Alia Bhatt’s character plans a jailbreak to rescue her brother from prison. Meanwhile, Vasan Bala's Jigra had a slow start at the ticket windows. It was released on October 11.

As per Sacnilk, Jigra collected 4.25 crore net in India on its first day. Of this, a bulk of the earnings came from the film's Hindi version. The Telugu-dubbed version managed to collect only 5 lakh. Some of the Telugu dub morning shows in territories like Warangal and Nizamabad showed 0 occupancy as per data obtained by Sacnilk.

About Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is an emotional story about the bond of a brother and a sister, played by Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt, respectively. The film sees Satya (Alia) travel to an autocratic East Asian country to break her brother Ankur (Vedang) out of prison. All this while, the clock is running as Ankur is on death row for dubious drug trafficking charges. The film has been co-produced by Alia under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On