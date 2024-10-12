Divya Khossla Kumar accuses Alia Bhatt of rigging Jigra box office numbers: 'Sach mein bahut Jigra hai'

Divya mocks Alia

On Saturday, Divya took to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at Alia and slam her. Sharing a photo of an empty theatre, Divya wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where”.

“#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra,” she added.

Her Insta Story.

The post comes after chatter around the similarities between Divya's film Savi and Jigra. Savi, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, is about a housewife trying to break her husband out of a prison in England. In Jigra, Alia Bhatt’s character plans a jailbreak to rescue her brother from prison. Meanwhile, Vasan Bala's Jigra had a slow start at the ticket windows. It was released on October 11.

As per Sacnilk, Jigra collected ₹4.25 crore net in India on its first day. Of this, a bulk of the earnings came from the film's Hindi version. The Telugu-dubbed version managed to collect only ₹5 lakh. Some of the Telugu dub morning shows in territories like Warangal and Nizamabad showed 0 occupancy as per data obtained by Sacnilk.

About Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is an emotional story about the bond of a brother and a sister, played by Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt, respectively. The film sees Satya (Alia) travel to an autocratic East Asian country to break her brother Ankur (Vedang) out of prison. All this while, the clock is running as Ankur is on death row for dubious drug trafficking charges. The film has been co-produced by Alia under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.