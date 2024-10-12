Jigra box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina film opens to lukewarm 4.25 crore, is a no show in Telugu

Jigra box office collection day 1: Jigra, the emotional-action roller-coaster from Vasan Bala, was released in theatres this Friday. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has polarised critics, with many praising it and others seemingly not impressed at all. The film's box office performance on its opening day reflects this mixed mood, with a lukewarm response from the audience despite the festive season. (Also read: Jigra review: Alia Bhatt emulates Amitabh Bachchan's intensity; Vasan Bala's thriller doesn’t let you down) Jigra box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina play siblings in Jigra.

Jigra box office

As per Sacnilk, Jigra collected ₹4.25 crore net in India on its first day. Of this, a bulk of the earnings came from the film's Hindi version. The Telugu-dubbed version managed to collect only ₹5 lakh. Some of the Telugu dub morning shows in territories like Warangal and Nizamabad showed 0 occupancy as per data obtained by Sacnilk. Given that the Telugu dub of the film was promoted in a grand event with the presence of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati, the makers are bound to be disappointed by this figure.

However, the film's makers - Alia Bhatt is one of the producers - would hope that positive word of mouth and the Dussehra festival will drive up the figures. The audience has lapped up the film with largely positive reactions and particular praise for Alia's performance. Industry insiders say that the film needs to show a 30-40% jump on Saturday to have any chance of a decent lifetime run at the box office. The Dussehra holiday gives it that chance.

What is Jigra about

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is an emotional story about the bond of a brother and a sister, played by Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt, respectively. The film sees Satya (Alia) travel to an autocratic East Asian country to break her brother Ankur (Vedang) out of prison. All this while, the clock is running as Ankur is on death row for dubious drug trafficking charges. The film has been co-produced by Alia under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.