Alia Bhatt’s grey character in Jigra leaves a lasting impact; netizens call her ‘lady superstar’ in Twitter reviews

Like most other star kids, Alia Bhatt was also referred to as a ‘product of nepotism’ when she began her journey in the Hindi film industry. But over the years, time and again, she proved her worth as well as her versatility. Well, another reason that makes Alia a sought-after actor today is her ability to experiment. Like she did in her latest release Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the action thriller follows the story of a sister who goes to extreme lengths in order to break her little brother out of a foreign prison. Also starring Vedang Raina, Jigra clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video today. But it looks like Alia’s film won this battle. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra released today

We are strictly talking about Twitter reviews here. So far, Jigra has received rave reviews from netizens who can’t get enough of Alia as a character with shades of grey. Lauding the film and the actor, a Twitter user shared, “#Jigra is a gripping prison escape story that delves into the darker aspects of human nature. I must say that this is a very unusual film, with Alia's character being somewhat grey. Vasan is an exceptional director, and I applaud his vision and concept”, whereas another Twitter review read: “This Woman. I'm not a fanboy of any specific bollywood actor; having said that, credit is to be given where it's due. #AliaBhatt has outperformed herself in #JIGRA The range she has when it comes to portraying emotions is truly fascinating and definitely praiseworthy.”

Another internet user, who loved the film, gushed, “Another gem in #AliaBhatt career this girl means business no matter how much u don't like her or say whatever but she has love n emotion for cinema which lacks in today's generation actresses #Jigra is another winner for Alia One n Only Lady Superstar of bollywood.”

So clearly, audiences’ verdict is in Alia and Vedang’s favour. Have these Twitter reviews by fans swayed you to book your tickets for Jigra?