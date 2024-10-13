Jigra box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-starrer shows impressive 42% growth, earns 6.50 crore

Jigra box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt's latest release Jigra seems to be making up for its below-average start at the box office. The film opened to a rather disappointing ₹4.55 crore on its opening day this Friday. But on Saturday, Jigra showed impressive growth, banking on the Dussehra festival. (Also read: Divya Khossla Kumar accuses Alia Bhatt of rigging Jigra box office numbers) Jigra box office collection has soared past ₹ 11 crore in two days

Jigra box office collection

As per Sacnilk, rough data shows that Jigra earned ₹6.50 crore on its first Saturday, a 42% increase from its opening day collection. This has taken the film's total two-day domestic net collection to over ₹11 crore. The makers of the film will hope that this positive trend continues on Sunday and the film can register sizable growth yet again. That will give Jigra the necessary legs for a good lifetime haul.

However, Jigra has crashed badly in the Telugu dub version. The film earned just ₹5 lakh from the dubbed version on day 1 and day 2 does not seem to be any better. Many shows of the film in territories like Nizamabad and Warangal went empty on day 1, showing 0% occupancy. This led to reports of cancellation of several shows on day 2.

All about Jigra

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and is a jailbreak drama starring Alia as a desperate sister named Satya. After her brother (played by Vedang Raina) is jailed in a foreign country for a crime he didn't commit and sentenced to death, Satya teams up with other desperate folks to break him and his friends out of prison. Jigra has been produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar under their banners.

The film released to mixed reviews with many critics praising the film but others criticising its lack of thrill and predictable plot. The audience has liked the film, evident by its growing box office collections.