Bhumi to Priyanka: Celebs make a case for plunging neckline blouses

While jewel and halter necklines defined the 2024 blouse design trends, plunging necklines are ruling the roost currently. With a slew of Bollywood beauties, including Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Tamannaah Bhatia, making a case for the daring décolletage, it is time to take the plunge, literally! Fashion experts weigh in. It is officially the return of plunging neckline blouses.

“Plunging neckline blouses keep having its resurgence. It was a big trend during the early aughts and these itsy-bitsy blouse designs are on every designer’s Instagram page now. A while ago, there was this whole wave of fully covered blouses lending a very demure and stately look and now it is all about the oomph factor,” opines designer Shruti Sancheti.

Decollate blouses instantly elevate the saree look. You can spruce it up further with a statement choker or even a necklace to make it more captivating. “The best thing about pairing your saree with a plunging neckline blouse is that you can show skin according to your comfort by placing the pallu accordingly,” suggests designer Riddhima Gupta.

Styling tips

“It is pertinent to get the right fit for your plunging neckline blouse. It should neither be too tight nor too loose. Cover your modesty with pasties for that flawless appearance. A double-sided tape can be used to avoid any wardrobe malfunction,” suggests stylist Isha Bhansali.