Priyanka Chopra showers love on daughter Malti Marie during Diwali pooja in London, can't stop smiling at Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her Diwali this year in London with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka posted a string of photos giving a glimpse of how they celebrated the day. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's fans are concerned as she hides Malti face in 'Diwaloween' pics) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie are currently in London.

Priyanka gives peek at her Diwali pooja

In the photos, Priyanka showed how she decorated the pooja venue with flowers and candles. In a picture, Nick Jonas kissed Malti on the forehead as Priyanka smiled, looking at her daughter. The toddler, sitting on Nick's lap, looked at her mother as she closed her eyes during the pooja. Another photo showed Priyanka and Nick posing for the camera while Malti Marie Chopra Jonas played with a person behind them.

In a picture, Priyanka smiled and held Malti's face in her hand while smiling at Nick. The toddler was seen playing with flowers as she sat next to her mother during pooja. Malti also seemingly danced as Priyanka gave a look of surprise at her. A few pictures showed Priyanka, Nick and Malti spending some time together.

What Priyanka, Nick, Malti wore for the festival

For the pooja, Priyanka wore an embroidered green saree and yellow blouse. Nick was seen in a floral white kurta and pyjama. Malti twinned with her mother in a matching lehenga. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world (lamp and red heart emojis)." She geo-tagged the location as London, United Kingdom. Reacting to the post, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Happy Diwali beautiful."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka's projects

The actor is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.