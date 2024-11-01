Priyanka Chopra's fans are concerned as she hides Malti face in 'Diwaloween' pics: ‘We've seen her and we love her’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas had a lovely Diwali x Halloween on Thursday with daughter Malti Marie. The family, who are in London these days, celebrated the twin festivals, following both Indian and American traditions. Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram from their festivities but it was Malti's hidden face that caught attention. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas embrace festive mood at London Diwali bash; Glen Powell also joins them. See pics) After two years, Priyanka Chopra is hiding her daughter's face on Instagram.

Priyanka hides Malti's face

Priyanka shared pictures from their temporary London residence, all decked up for Diwali and Halloween. She captioned the post, “Just a perfect Diwaloween.” One picture showed her dressed in a lacy red saree and Nick in ivory kurta pyjama. Malti matched her in a red suit too but her face was peculiarly hidden with a heart emoji. Another picture showed Priyanka carrying Malti in her arms as they lit sparklers. Again, Malti's face was blurred.

Fans are concerned

Fans wondered why the change, considering Priyanka has been sharing pictures of Malti with her face visible. She never hides her daughter even when they visit India together.

“Why hiding her face now,” wrote a person. “Why blur Maltis face now? You alwaya show her,” asked another. “Why hiding Malti’s face again? Btw love the matching ‘red dress’,” asked a fan, referring to Nick's popular song Red Dress. A fan commented, “Why are you hiding Malti’s face Priyanka ♥️ We have seen her and we love her 😍 Happy Diwali.”

A fan wrote that PC can choose to show Malti's face or not. “Happy Diwali and Priyanka as MM mom has every right to show or not to show her face stop asking creepy questions people.”

More pictures show Diwali feast that was prepared at the sets of her next projects. It included chat papdi, samosas and more tasty treats. Priyanka also flaunted her Bvlgari jewels and the spooky decor at their home.

Priyanka first showed Malti's face on Instagram in February 2023. She was born in January 2022. Malti made her public debut at the Jonas Brother's Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2023.