Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas embrace festive mood at London Diwali bash; Glen Powell also joins them. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted a party for their friends and family at Gymkhana restaurant in London on Diwali eve. The couple, known for embracing diverse cultural festivities, was seen dressed in traditional attire for the bash. In a series of pictures shared by a fan handle, Priyanka and Nick can be seen in the festive spirit. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with Nick Jonas; daughter Malti Marie flaunts her bangles) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted a Diwali party in London.

Priyanka-Nick celebrate Diwali with friends in London

Priyanka can be seen wearing a stunning red saree and matching red blouse in the candid pictures. Nick can be seen accompanying her as he opted for an off-white kurta-pyjama set. The couple was clicked while leaving the restaurant post party at night.

Apart from Nick and Priyanka's party pictures, the handle also posted an Instagram story by their friend Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also attended the Diwali bash. Apart from wishing everyone, she also thanked Priyanka for her hospitality. She shared a picture from the dinner table where a pamphlet near dry fruits read, “A toast to good fortune, health and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” She captioned the post as, “Happy Diwali to everyone that celebrates this beautiful festival (lamp and firecracker emojis).” She further wrote, “Thank you for the beautiful dinner and sharing this special tradition with us @priyankachopra (heart emoji).”

Recently, Priyanka had shared an adorable family picture in which she, Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra, are seen holding hands. She captioned it as, “Happy Dhanteras to all celebrating.”

Anyone But You (2024) actor Glen Powell was also one of the attendees at Priyanka-Nick's Diwali bash. A post from a message by Irish actor Jack Reynor read, “Glen Powell gracing us with his perfect presence at Gymkhana last night…With Nick J and Priyanka…and that guy from The Perfect Couple.”

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy. She was named Malti Marie after the middle names of Priyanka and Nick's mothers. Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra's middle-name is Malti, while Nick's mother Denise Jonas' middle-name is Marie.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in the action-drama Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also a part of the American epic pirate action-drama The Bluff.