Priyanka Chopra hides daughter Malti Marie's face in photos again, internet says it's her ‘right’

Priyanka Chopra is about to wrap the shoot of season 2 of her international spy thriller show Citadel season 2. The actor shared pictures from behind the scenes in London, thanking her team for their relentless efforts. Her daughter Malti Marie also made a couple of appearances in her photo dump. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra says ‘I'm not crying, you are’ at daughter Malti Marie's cuteness. See pics) Priyanka Chopra hides daughter Malti Marie's face in photos again

Priyanka's new photo dump

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared some pictures from a London restaurant. She wore a white dress in all of them. In the first one, she held Malti in her arms as she posed with her extensive Citadel season 2 entourage. The next two pictures showed her enjoying a lavish spread with the team. And the fourth picture was that of her holding hands with Malti while walking.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, “In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work ,who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ . This is my magical team of Citadel S2. (Some missing). From hair, make up , wardrobe , management transport, assistants, child care , I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season ) if it wasn’t for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let’s finish filming this season with a BANG‼️ (knife, spy, cheers, and dance emojis).”

Malti's face covered again

The internet noticed that Priyanka covered Malti's face with a white heart in both the pictures. Earlier this month, the actor chose not to disclose her daughter's face in her ‘Diwaloween’ dump. That prompted many Instagram users to object since Priyanka used to frequently and freely share pictures of Malti earlier. Now that she hid Malti's face again, the internet raised questions.

However, several Instagram users jumped in her defense. One of them commented, “Priyanka as MM mom has evert right to reveal or disclose Malti face stop asking bs questions about a toddlers face why do grown men and women are obsessed with a child face is just unbelievable (miffed emoji) maybe because of this she is no longer comfortable revealing her face anymore.” Another wrote, “It might be because of teething.. serious people should grow up. It's their choice.. her family, her pics so obviously it's her choice.. stop being so negative.”

Priyanka will be next seen in the movies Heads of State and The Bluff, followed by Citadel season 2.