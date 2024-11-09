Priyanka Chopra says ‘I'm not crying, you are’ at daughter Malti Marie's cuteness. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted numerous pictures of her and Malti Marie in her latest Instagram dump. She gave fans a glimpse of the week gone by which had her in awe of her daughter’s cuteness. Check out what she posted. (Also Read: Nick Jonas attends wedding of Priyanka Chopra's cousin in New York without her, hangs out with Madhu Chopra) Priyanka Chopra posted numerous pictures of her and Malti Marie on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures

Priyanka posted some pictures of herself, showing off her makeup, pelvic bones and a timelapse video of her in the makeup chair. She also posted pictures of lights strung up on the street and some pretty flowers at her home. But the ones that caught most attention were those of Malti, with one seeing her with a blanket on her head and another playing with her toys, that she called her ‘family’.

Also sharing a picture of her dog Diana, Priyanka wrote, “This past week was (love emoji) 1: when the glam slaps. 2: oh hello pelvic bones haven’t seen you for a while..3: it’s almost that time. 4: skin prep before starting make up. 5: so pretty. 6: “I’m a rainbow ghost” - MM. 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana’s eyes..9: “My family, I gotchu everyone” I’m not crying.. you are.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of her photos with one commenting, “Living for the photo dumps.” Another wrote, “Desi girl in Christmas mood.” One fan commented, “So cute.” “Awwwww my Queen and her Princess,” wrote a fan. One noticed that Priyanka used the song Jadu Hai Nasha Hai for her post. Numerous people commented with heart emojis.

Nick Jonas hangs out with Madhu Chopra

Priyanka’s husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas, however, is hanging out with her mother, Madhu Chopra at her cousin’s wedding in New York. In pictures shared by a fan page, he can be seen dressed in a tuxedo and looking dapper as he poses for pictures with the family, apart from the bride and groom. Priyanka seemed to have missed the wedding.

Upcoming work

Priyanka will soon be seen in a comedy film titled Heads of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena as her co-stars. She will also play a pirate in The Bluff, with Karl Urban as her co-star. A second season of her Prime Video show, Citadel, is also in the works.