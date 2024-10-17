Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra says nepotism is a word ‘coined by frustrated people’

Priyanka Chopra is known for her honest confessions on cinema and society. However, her mother also doesn't shy away from being opinionated during media interactions. Madhu Chopra, in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Breaking Stereotypes, stated that ‘nepotism’ is a term coined by frustrated people. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra makes her 'Bollywood dreams come true' in Switzerland; there's a Sridevi connect) Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra said that nepotism is a term coined by 'frustrated people.'

Madhu Chopra weighs in on “nepotism”

While reflecting on the long debate about nepotism in Bollywood, Madhu said, “When you bring in talent, merit, then you can’t talk about nepotism. It has been going on for generations in every industry. You would want to give the same opportunities to whom you love. Every parent thinks that way. But your responsibility is to hone their talent to deserve that place. Undeserving people get thrown out, nepotism doesn’t last. Nobody will put money on you if you are somebody’s son, you have to have talent. I feel nepotism is a word coined by frustrated people who don’t see this.”

Priyanka Chopra's "nepo baby' remark

Earlier, in an interview with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka had said that she was worried about her career after giving a string of flops in 2008 since she was not a “nepo baby”. The actor recalled, “I was panicked and my mom was panicked. She came to me and she goes, ‘You know you are going to be 30 soon.’ I said ‘Yeah.’ She is like, ‘You know that is old in this industry. They want to work with 20-year-olds, so you need to think of a revenue stream if you are going to sustain yourself.’ My mom is a business girl, she was thinking ahead. It is so sad that she had to come and tell me my ripe old age of 30 that my career would not be the same. But it was a fact and I got into production because of that concern actually.”

She further said, “I was terrified when those six movies did not do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support which exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. They are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities vs the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a new movie for you just because your last one tanked.”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in two Hollywood films. She is part of Idris Elba, John Cena's action-comedy Heads of State. The actor will also feature in the American swashbuckler action drama titled The Bluff.