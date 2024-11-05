Priyanka Chopra shows off her washboard abs, Malti Marie plays with Indian Barbie at 'Diwaloween' celebration. See pics

Priyanka Chopra drops Diwaloween photo dump

Priyanka's Diwaloween photo dump had many candid moments of herself and Malti. In the first picture, the actor is seen wearing a brown top as she takes a selfie of herself. In the second slide, Priyanka is seen sporting a white casual t-shirt in a selfie from her living room, where Malti can be seen making a sketch while Nick chills on a sofa. In the third picture, Malti carries a Barbie doll wearing a black lehenga-choli and golden earrings.

The fourth photo has a Rangoli decoration next to pumpkins and a lamp. Priyanka captioned it “Diwaloween.” In a Diwali celebration picture, Malti is dressed in a light-green lehenga. Priyanka also shared ananimated photo of herself with Nick and Malti in traditional Indian attire. The actor posed while taking a mirror selfie in one of the pictures as she wore a grey crop-top and blue jeans, while flaunting her toned abs. She captioned her post as, “October roll (leaves, punpkin, Diwali lamp, wine glass and movie camera emojis).”

Malti wins hearts in Diwaloween post

A user commented, “I spot a Barbie (heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Nucleus of film industry with pure soul, lots of love from me to pure soul, your kindness is something unique I have ever felt (heart-shaped-eye emojis).” A fan also commented, “You’re feeling so yourself and I feel it too (smiling emoji).” A user wrote, “Malti with the Barbie (heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Malti took the show (heart-shaped-eye emoji).”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in the American action-drama Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also feature in the American action-thriller The Bluff.