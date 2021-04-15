Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘country living’ with pet dogs Diana, Gino and Panda, see pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture of three pets. She mentioned how 'country living' looked for her.

Sharing the picture she wrote: "Country living with @pandathepunk, @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana." It showed the three of them posing for a picture. Priyanka’s three pet dogs are named Diana, Gino and Panda.

Priyanka Chopra's three pets - Diana, Panda and Gino.

Priyanka and her Nick Jonas are passionate about their pets and often share pictures with them. Be it a Christmas post or a casual stroll in London or simply a cozy moment between the two, Diana often makes an appearance. Priyanka also maintains an independent Instagram page for Diana. Also featuring in it, are posts on Gino and Panda.

In an interview to Financial Times, Priyanka had once opened up on her close bond with Diana. She had said: "Diana was the first pup that I fully took care of. She’s from North Shore Rescue in New York, and she chose me. It was four years ago, at a time in my life where I was really low: I had just moved to the States, I was mourning my father’s death, I didn’t know anybody. I was working on Quantico for ABC and going back home on my own."

Also read: Sharmila Tagore recalls when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed off Mirza Ghalib's poem as his own

She had further explained how Diana took care of her when she first moved to New York: "Diana had been rescued from the streets of Atlanta. She's a chihuahua-terrier mix, I think, but we're not completely sure. I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me."

In the recent past, Priyanka saw two releases, both on Netflix. We Can Be Heroes released in December last year, followed by The White Tiger in January. She has already shot for Text For You and is currently shooting for Citadel in London. She had earlier also shot her portions in The Matrix 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON